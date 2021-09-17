Go-ahead for £32m Henry scheme

The development planned for Greenford Road

The development on Greenford Road in Ealing will comprise a part 14-storey, part five-storey and part three-storey residential building that will accommodate 83 flats, 24 of which will be designated as ‘affordable’.

Maslow Capital has announced the completion of a £19m development facility to support Henry Construction with the scheme.

Redevelopment of the site will involve the demolition of a petrol station. The development is being constructed with aluminium cladding, metal railings, Staffordshire blue brick, stock brickwork, galvanised steel fins, double glazed windows and composite external doors.

