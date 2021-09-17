  1. Instagram
Fri September 17 2021

Go-ahead for £32m Henry scheme

15 hours Finance has been agreed for a £32m development in Ealing, London, to be built by Henry Construction.

The development planned for Greenford Road
The development planned for Greenford Road

The development on Greenford Road in Ealing will comprise a part 14-storey, part five-storey and part three-storey residential building that will accommodate 83 flats, 24 of which will be designated as ‘affordable’.

Maslow Capital has announced the completion of a £19m development facility to support Henry Construction with the scheme.

Redevelopment of the site will involve the demolition of a petrol station. The development is being constructed with aluminium cladding, metal railings, Staffordshire blue brick, stock brickwork, galvanised steel fins, double glazed windows and composite external doors.

