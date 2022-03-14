Go-ahead for £50m Shiplake retirement complex

The barn-style ‘clubhouse’ will be the centre of the 'village'

The six-acre development by Galliard Homes in joint venture with Probitas Developments will be marketed as Henley Meadows. It is Galliard’s debut in the later living market.

Designed by Nick Baker Architects, the campus comprises 65 apartments and cottages with on-site assisted living facilities.

Galliard intends to begin construction in April 2022, with the first homes scheduled to be available in July 2023 and build completion aimed for the third quarter of 2023.

The low-rise development using brick with dark timber cladding is designed to have a village appearance, with a barn-style ‘clubhouse’ at the centre. Apartment buildings rise to three stories high, with six apartments on each level.

The two-storey cottages all have their own private garden area both at the front and rear, as well as off-street parking.

Probitas Developments director Beatrix Lehnert said: “There is a lack of high-quality accommodation and services for the over 65s in the market, and our aim is to deliver best in class homes, services and operations. It is important to us that the customer always comes first, creating ‘healthy homes’ for residents to continue to enjoy their lifestyle in high-quality, thoughtfully designed, accommodation with attention to detail, living in a like-minded community with access to communal facilities and tailored support where needed.”

