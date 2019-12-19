Go-ahead for £80m Hackney Wick student rooms

The Vogue, to be built by McAleer & Rushe

The Vogue in Stour Road, Hackney Wick, will have 330 bedrooms with 35% of them subject to affordable rents. Main contractor for the build programme is McAleer & Rushe.

The development, designed by architect Henley Halebrown, received planning consent at a meeting of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) planning committee this week.

Future Generation, the purpose built student accommodation arm of Southern Grove, has set aside 25% of its 1,908 m2 of commercial space for a local community centre, Stour Space.

Andrew Southern, chairman of Future Generation and Southern Grove, said: “We’ve managed to deliver on a key ambition for the community with The Vogue and we’ve raised the bar on the dividends that student accommodation can bring to the local area… Professional property development is not about cramming in as many bedrooms as you can and this student accommodation really is a cut above the rest.

“The Vogue will occupy a site that is currently relatively industrial but will come to represent a new regeneration centre for the community, encouraging new businesses to open to serve the thousands of people who will flow through the area every day.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk