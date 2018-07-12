Go-ahead for A55 improvements

The A55 is the main North Wales coastal route

Improvements to the 2.2km stretch of the A55 between junctions 12 and 13 are expected to not only improve safety but also reduce the risk of flooding, thanks to new drainage.

This section of the A55 was upgraded to a dual carriageway in the late 1960s and so does not meet current highway standards and is prone to flooding.

Enabling work is planned for autumn, including site clearance and widening an existing road, all of which will be done off the A55. Construction works on the A55 itself is programmed to begin in spring 2019 and take 18 months to complete.

Wales’ economy and transport secretary Ken Skates said: “The next stage is to appoint a contractor with works planned to begin towards the end of this year. This construction phase will also result in local employment and workforce training opportunities providing a real boost to the area’s economy.”