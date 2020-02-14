Go-ahead for Birmingham’s skinny tower

The high-rise at 211 Broad Street will be less than 10 metres wide

The proposed £58m development at 211 Broad Street has been designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects for Taylor Grange Developments.

The 37-storey skyscraper will be 116.5 metres tall and just 9.5 metres wide – “pushing the boundaries of modern design, architecture and engineering,” according to Glancy Nicholls.

It will house 264 self-contained hotel apartments rooms, along with the usual hotel amenities.

Lisa Deering, director at Glancy Nicholls Architects, said: “Advances in engineering and construction technology have allowed us to design an iconic building that will enhance Birmingham’s skyline and bring a new type of skyscraper to the city.

“It’s great news that 211 Broad Street has been given the go-ahead and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the building take shape. This is an exciting project to be part of and a key milestone for Birmingham’s architecture.”

Taylor Grange is privately owned investment and development company focused on schemes across Birmingham and the West Midlands. It is headed by CEO Rakesh Doal, who founded the firm in 2008, and COO Samuel Ginda.

