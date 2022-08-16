Go-ahead for Colindale estate regeneration

Design by architect Levitt Bernstein

House-builder The Hill Group has teamed up with housing association Home Group to transform and expand the 1970s estate over the next 10 years.

Douglas Bader Park is a Home Group estate comprising 271 affordable homes in Colindale. The regeneration project will provide more than 750 homes. Work on the first phase of 38 affordable homes is expected to start imminently.

Designed by architect Levitt Bernstein, the 3.9 hectare site will create a neighbourhood centred around a new urban square. Outdoor space for the new homes will include balconies, roof terraces and courtyards. All homes will have solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps.

Construction will take place in three phases and include the demolition of all current homes on site. In total 272 affordable units will be delivered alongside 481 homes for private sale. The affordable homes will be delivered as part of the first two phases and will include houses, maisonettes and apartments.

The Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “As one of the schemes to be balloted under mayor Sadiq Khan’s mandate to allow residents a vote on estate regeneration, achieving planning success for the Douglas Bader Park estate is a significant achievement. We will utilise our extensive experience in regeneration, and continue to work closely with current and future residents, to deliver an exemplar development.”

