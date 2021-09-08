Go-ahead for new station on East Coast mainline

East Lothian Council's planning committee has approved the plans, which will see the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with 126 car parking spaces. The station itself will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms.

The planning application was in December 2020 following online engagement with the community and local campaigners who have pushed for the return of the station for more than two decades.

The new East Linton station will provide a connection into Edinburgh Waverley. It is hoped that the construction of the station will help support investment in the local community and further afield and will enhance and open-up transport links and improve connectivity.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “I welcome this announcement which is another significant step towards delivery of this important new station and will bring new travel opportunities to East Linton and the surrounding area.

“The Scottish government has committed funding for this scheme which will have real potential to deliver a number of benefits for the local communities, including those who live in the village and commute into Edinburgh, and it will also help towards supporting our green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: "We are delighted that East Lothian Council has agreed that this project can progress. It is an exciting development that has the potential to transform the local community it will serve.

“Now that we have clarity on the planning decision, we will move to get on site as quickly as possible and work with our partners to deliver this new station for our customers and the wider East Linton community.”

Councillor Norman Hampshire, East Lothian Council’s environment spokesperson, said: “The Council is very supportive of the station project as it will deliver significant benefits to East Lothian by providing easy local access to the east coast mainline services. This will in turn make this area more attractive for inward investment which will support local communities and the economy.”

A station opened in the village of East Linton in 1846 but the last passenger services stopped in 1964.

