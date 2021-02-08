Go-ahead for new station at Reston

Scottish Borders Council's planning committee has approved proposals for the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with 70 car parking spaces and a new access road to the station. The station itself will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms.

The planning application was submitted in December 2020 following engagement with the community – necessarily online due to Covid-19 restrictions – and local campaigners who have pushed for the return of the station for more than two decades.

Network Rail said that it is generally the case that station projects act as a catalyst to further investment, regeneration and economic development for local areas. The hope is that the construction of the new Reston station will help revitalise the rural communities of Berwickshire and further afield and will enhance and open-up transport links and improve connectivity.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “I welcome this announcement which is another significant step towards delivery of this important new station and will bring new travel opportunities to Reston and surrounding Borders area.

“The Scottish government has committed funding for this scheme which will have real potential to deliver a number of benefits for the local communities and also help towards our green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

