Go-ahead given for £30m Bolton college

The North West Procurement Framework is being used to select contractors and construction work is due to start in early December for completion in 2022.

A tendering process will now begin for contractors and construction partners on the development. The construction phase of the site is expected to create 150 full-time equivalent jobs.

The planning consultants was Avison Young, designs were drawn up by Associated Architects and Box Clever is the project manager.

The development will incorporate two separate buildings: a part four- and five-storey education building for the college, and a three- to four-storey carpark. The 7,600m2 site is located at the Bolton NHS Trust hospital site in Farnworth.

Bolton College of Medical Sciences (BCMS) is intended to transform how NHS workforces are trained in the UK, alleviate staffing pressures and result in an improved level of care. It is a collaboration between Bolton Council, Bolton University, Bolton College and Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

The aim is to give people a direct route into health and social care employment, and provide opportunities for existing hospital staff to further their careers. It will practical training within simulated hospital environments and will have capacity to teach 3,000 students a year, with around 1,000 apprentices in a range of health and social care roles.

The overall project cost is £30m.

