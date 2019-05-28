Go-ahead for £48m Highland health project

The planned Broadford Hospital

The plans include the construction of two new community hospitals.The board of NHS Highland had submitted full business case to the Scottish government; the submission has now been approved.

Planning permission had already been granted by the Highland Council for the new 24-bed community hospital at Broadford on Skye and by Cairngorm National Park Authority for a 24-bed community hospital in Aviemore. Construction of the two hospitals will begin this summer.

NHS Highland’s chief executive Iain Stewart said: “This investment represents a major step forward for NHS services in both Skye and Badenoch & Strathspey. It supports our efforts to modernise and transform the delivery of healthcare and, in terms of our promise to improve out-of-hours care on Skye, it is very much in line with the recommendations of the Ritchie Report. We are delighted to be able to turn this vision into reality and I would like to recognise the huge contribution made by local communities, staff and partner agencies in reaching this stage.

“The redesigned services will be more stable, more sustainable and will deliver a better experience for our patients and wider communities.”