Go-ahead given for Aberdeen regeneration

The multi-million-pound projects include the pedestrianisation of Union Street Central, the creation of a new city market, and the revitalisation of the beach area, with plans for a pier, new ‘green’ hub, and a sports area that could include a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who is Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources committee convener, said: “Exciting changes are happening in Aberdeen and they are a hugely ambitious statement of intent.

“These multi-million-pound projects will create a more vibrant and people-friendly city centre with a fantastic new feature in the new Aberdeen Market as well as create an open and more accessible beachfront with new facilities.

“The plans will not only act to heal the city from the economic damage inflicted by Covid-19 by breathing new life into our city centre, boosting job creation, and promoting a wealth of opportunities to allow businesses and traders to thrive.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, who is the council leader and vice-convener for the city growth and resources committee, said: “These projects are truly transformative for the city centre and the beach area and show the depth and breadth of our ambition.

“They will bring real, positive change for the people of Aberdeen, and we look forward to hearing the updates in the months to come. We have listened to the very businesses we are trying to help who have said we need to do these works to ensure these areas are attractive places to go to and spend time in.

“These plans are only the beginning of a process that we envisage will turn Aberdeen into a city that not only residents of the north-east but indeed the whole of Scotland will be proud of.”

The report to city growth and resources committee stressed that although the works are split into projects - city centre including Union Street and the West End, Aberdeen Market, Queen Street, the beach area, and combined city and beach areas – there are interdependencies of many of the work packages, which will require them to be sequenced together.

The beach masterplan had been announced in August.

