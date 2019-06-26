Go-ahead for Dunbartonshire council homes

The plan will see 58 affordable council homes built on the grounds of the former Haldane Primary School. Homes including one and two-bed flats, three-bed bungalows and three and four bed semi-detached and detached houses will be built on the 2.4ha site.

The council’s planning committee was told that a generous area of open space will be located to the south west of the site adjacent to the Carrochan Burn. A woodland path will also be formed through the space with natural play equipment and features. Another footpath is proposed to provide a direct connection with Inler Park.

Access to the development would be from Miller Road and a new road formed through the centre of the site.

Councillor Diane Docherty, who chaired the meeting, said: “I was pleased to see plans for bringing this site back into use and in such a meaningful way for our residents. A site with 58 new affordable homes for rent will make a big difference to the community of Haldane.

“The application has been well thought-out and I’m pleased to see it has taken consideration of the residents’ viewpoints and their desire for the new homes to have clear links with the park.”

The development is part of the local authority’s new Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP), which aims to build 1,000 new social rented homes in West Dunbartonshire by 2021.