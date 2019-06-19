Go-ahead given for Edinburgh student digs

The 198-bed scheme on London Road is being undertaken by property developer Summix Capital. An estimated £15m will be invested in construction of the mixed-use building, which will comprise a mix of clusters and studios together with community and office space, student common areas, a laundry, cycle parking and underground bin stores.

A high focus on cycling has been a key part of the proposal, with 198 secure bicycle spaces provided to match the number of beds. There will also be racks available for visitors and staff. Only four parking spaces will be provided - two accessible spaces and two to accommodate cars for the for the City Car Club, now known as Enterprise Car Club.

Edinburgh based charity People Know How will move its headquarters to the ground floor of the building, taking it closer to the communities in which it operates and to its student volunteers.

Architects 3DReid worked on the scheme and the planning consultant was Turley.

An estimated 85 jobs will be generated through the construction period.