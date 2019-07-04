Go-ahead given for Kirkintilloch housing plan

The old Lairdsland Primary School will be demolished to make way for new flats.

The board approved planning consent for the demolition of the former Lairdsland Primary School to allow the construction of the new homes, at its meeting on Tuesday.

Work is anticipated to start next year on the new flats, which will consist of two blocks of 12 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom flats with car parking and a public landscaped courtyard.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said, “This site forms part of the Council’s affordable housing investment programme, which will deliver around 250 homes over the next two to three years, helping to meet the needs of local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the housing ladder."

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk