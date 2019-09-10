Go-ahead for ‘mini Murrayfield’

Edinburgh Council has granted a building warrant, enabling the club to start work this autumn on its new home alongside the much larger international stadium. The aim is for the club play in its new stadium from the beginning of the 2020/21 season. Until then, home fixtures will be played on the main international pitch at BT Murrayfield.

The club has worked closely with both Scottish Rugby and the council over recent months on the detail of the plans. Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: “While this has clearly been a difficult process and more drawn-out than we had envisaged, we are delighted to have now been granted a building warrant by the City of Edinburgh Council. This now allows us to move forward with what is clearly a pivotal and game-changing project for the club.

