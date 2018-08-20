Go-ahead given for new pier at Frankfurt Airport

Pier G was originally envisaged to be built after completion of the first construction phase of FRA’s new Terminal 3. Fraport said that the decision to build the new pier earlier than planned is in response to increased passenger growth. Pier G will initially expand FRA’s capacity by four to five million passengers.

“We’re very pleased to have obtained the green light for building Pier G,” said a Fraport spokesperson. “Given the prolonged permit process, however, we’re now analysing how to arrange Pier G’s construction schedule to optimally meet the ongoing strong traffic growth. Our goal is still to offer additional state-of-the-art handling capacities as soon as possible to relieve our existing Terminals 1 and 2. The plan is to award the contract for the construction of Pier G to a general contractor by early 2019.”

Construction of Pier G will be carried out by a general contractor. The respective contract will be awarded by early 2019 on the basis of an EU-wide invitation to tender.

The new pier will be built as a fully functional passenger handling facility and later integrated into FRA’s new premium Terminal 3.