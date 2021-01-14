Go-ahead for USA’s largest-ever offshore wind contract

The wind farms will be off the coast of Long Island

It will work with incoming strategic partner BP to provide generation capacity of 1,260MW of renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2, and another 1,230MW from Beacon Wind 1. The two add to an existing commitment to provide New York with 816MW of renewable power from Empire Wind 1, for a total of just over 3.3GW.

The execution of the procurement contract is subject to the successful negotiation of a purchase and sale agreement with the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The state will sign a contract with Equinor Wind US for the development of the two new offshore wind farms more than 20 miles off the shore of Long Island. It is believed to be the largest procurement of renewable energy by a state in US history. New York State said that the two wind farm projects will bring US$8.9bn in investment and create more than 5,200 jobs.

As part of the award by NYSERDA, the companies will partner with the State to transform two New York ports – the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) and the Port of Albany – into major offshore wind working industrial facilities that position New York to become an offshore wind industry hub.

“These projects will deliver home-grown, renewable electricity to New York and play a major role in the State’s ambitions of becoming a global offshore wind hub,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal. “The US East Coast is one of the most attractive growth markets for offshore wind in the world. The successful bids for Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 represent a game-changer for our offshore wind business in the US and underline Equinor’s commitment to be a leading company in the energy transition. These projects will also create value through economies of scale and support our strategic ambition of becoming a global offshore wind major.”

Siri Espedal Kindem, president of Equinor Wind US, added: “Together, Equinor and the State of New York will create a robust offshore wind supply chain capable of manufacturing, assembling, and staging these projects at scale. As Equinor works to expand its renewable energy presence across the United States and the globe, New York’s leadership clearly illustrates the transformative benefits of offshore wind on climate goals and economic activity alike. We are looking forward to developing Empire Wind and Beacon Wind together with local authorities, communities and our incoming partner bp in growing this new industry.”

