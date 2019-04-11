Go-ahead set to be given for Ayrshire housing scheme

The Scottish government’s planning and environmental appeals division has issued a notice of intention to grant planning permission for the scheme at Brewlands Road, Symington, subject to 28 conditions.

The government’s representative, reporter David Buylla, acknowledged that there was a shortfall in the local housing-land supply. He said: “Taking all matters into account, I conclude that while the proposed development does not accord overall with relevant provisions of the development plan, granting planning permission in principle is justified by the contribution it would make to the five-year effective housing land supply and by the fact that the disbenefits of developing the site in the manner proposed (including its conflict with the development plan) do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits it would bring.”

Buylla added that there should be a planning obligation restricting or regulating the development or use of the land in order to secure a developer contribution towards Prestwick Academy and the provision of 25% on-site affordable housing. He has delayed the award of planning permission by 12 weeks to allow these issues to be dealt with. He has also set other conditions.