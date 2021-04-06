Godwin plans BTR scheme in Ely

Godwin's vision for Cathedral Green

The scheme, named Cathedral Green, would be built in Angel Drove, on the south side of the city. It would be the first BTR scheme in Ely

Godwin wants to build 57 two- and three-bedroom houses with private gardens and 59 one- and two-bedroom low-rise apartments with balconies. Designed specifically for the rental market, the scheme will also incorporate a 1,457 sqm three-storey commercial building, to provide flexible working space.

Gurdeep Gill, associate director at Godwin Developments, said: “Our proposals seek to deliver a scheme that will fit well into the local area and improve its appeal to a wide range of residents, while also bringing new homes and jobs to Ely.

“Aligned with East Cambridge District Council’s development plan, the scheme combines modern living with green and flexible working spaces, supporting quality of life and well-being for residents, while enhancing the biodiversity of the area and the wider city.”

Godwin’s team includes planning consultant Rapleys, architect RG&P, consulting engineer Jackson Purdue Lever and landscape architect Macfarlane & Associates.

Godwin Developments is also progressing a number of other residential schemes across the country, including a 23-storey development in Sheffield city centre, The Meridian, with 336 flats for private rent. It also has planning permission a BTR scheme in Doncaster with 60 BTR properties and for two residential schemes in Nottingham which will provide 102 family homes.

