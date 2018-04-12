News » UK » Gold medal for Balfour's shooter » published 12 Apr 2018
Gold medal for Balfour's shooter
Strathclyde University civil engineering student has won the gold medal in the men's double trap shooting event for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
21-year-old David McMath, born in Dumfries, has completed graduate placements with Balfour Beatty’s construction business in Scotland where he worked on projects as a site engineer assistant on the A75 Garroch Roundabout, the Clyde wind farm and the Perth Transport Futures Project.
The double trap event requires shooters to hit two targets that are release simultaneously.
David McMath said: “I am absolutely thrilled to both represent and win Commonwealth gold for Scotland. When the celebrations are over I look forward to returning back to Scotland and resume my work at Balfour Beatty before completing my civil engineering degree.”
Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland & Ireland, said: “As his expert performance proves, David has a keen eye and sharp focus on his targets. David has a great career in civil engineering in his sights and we look forward to welcoming him back to Balfour Beatty before completing his studies. All at Balfour Beatty would like to congratulate David on his superb Commonwealth gold medal.”
