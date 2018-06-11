Gongs galore in birthday honours

Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors project director Michael Martin on site during construction of the Queensferry bridge

There was also a higher than usual number of industry women earning recognition.

Recognising the contributions of both the client side and the contracting side of the the new bridge over the Firth of Forth, OBEs are to be awarded to David Climie, Transport Scotland’s project director for the Queensferry Crossing, and to Michael Martin, project director for the Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) joint venture. The Queensferry Crossing opened in August 2017.

Also in Scotland, a CBE is awarded for public service to William Dodds, the Scottish government’s head of building standards.

Among prominent industry women receiving awards are Denise Bower, professor of engineering project management at the University of Leeds, who gets an OBE for services to the engineering and construction industries.

There is also an OBE for Julia Evans, chief executive of the Building Services Research & Information Association and formerly chief of the National Federation of Builders.

There are MBEs for Concrete Society managing director Kathy Calverley and Women Into Construction managing director Kath Moore. Aecom associate director Roma Agrawal also gets an MBE.

Recipients of MBEs also include Renew Holdings head of health & safety Alan Muddiman, who is also former chair of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association, and Cardiff property developer John Smart.

In Northern Ireland there are OBEs for Edward Charles O’Hare, for services to the construction industry and entrepreneurship, and for John McRobert, principal engineer at the Department of Infrastructure.

Three Network Rail employees also receive honours. Project manager Scott Heath gets British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community; programme manager Ian Stevens gets and MBE for services to suicide prevention; and there’s a knighthood for chief executive Mark Carne ahead of his retirement later this year.