Google to spend $13bn on data centre and office expansion

There will be major expansions in 14 states, according to the announcement by CEO Sundar Pichai.

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia,” he said. “With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centres in 13 communities.”

Pichai added: “As part of our commitment to our 100 percent renewable energy purchasing, we’re also making significant renewable energy investments in the US as we grow. Our data centres make a significant economic contribution to local communities, as do the associated $5 billion in energy investments that our energy purchasing supports.”