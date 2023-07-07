Gotts joins Pick Everard in Scotland

Craig Kempsell (left) welcomes Andy Gotts aboard

Gotts has more than 25 years of experience in consultancy roles working on new-build and redevelopment projects in the public and private sectors.

He is currently chair of the Institution of Structural Engineers in Scotland.

“This is an opportunity to join an established consultancy not just in Scotland, but UK-wide,” commented Gotts. “It’s a market I’m highly familiar with, as Pick Everard are well positioned within higher education, healthcare, and development sectors. It also provides a fresh challenge, that will see me help scale and grow the fantastic team already in place across our three Scottish offices.

Gotts will work closely with Pick Everard’s director of civil and structural engineering, Craig Kempsell, who said: “Andy has enjoyed a long and varied career, and having worked with him in the past, I know he will be a fantastic addition to the Pick Everard team.

“The Scottish construction market is burgeoning with opportunity, and whilst we are beginning to emerge as a leading civil and structural engineering consultant within the Scottish market, the appointment of Andy helps us to be more outward facing, showcasing the depth of credibility and experience we have in Scotland.”

