Government backs Heathrow's runway plan over Aurora option

Heathrow Airport Limited's third runway vision

Heathrow Airport Limited’s proposal for a 3.5km third runway has got the nod from government over a rival 2.8km proposal put forward by a local property group to form the basis of national airport policy.

The Department for Transport has spent the past few weeks assessing the competing merits of proposals from Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) and Arora Group’s Heathrow West Limited (HWL) proposal, developed by US engineering firm Bechtel.

The £33bn HAL proposal, which involves realigning the M25 motorway and putting it under the new runway, will now shape the review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which is the framework within which the planning decision on expansion at the airport will be made.

The government expects that an application for development consent for a new northwest runway at Heathrow Airport will be brought forward by HAL, after the review of the Airports National Policy Statement next year.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander explained how the decision was reached: “Following a comparative assessment of the remaining proposals for Heathrow expansion, the government’s view is that the northwest runway scheme brought forward by Heathrow Airport Limited offers the most credible and deliverable option, principally due to the relative maturity of its proposal, the comparative level of confidence in the feasibility and resilience of its surface access plans and the stronger comfort it provides in relation to the efficient, resilient and sustainable operations of the airport over the long-term.

“The HAL scheme is considered comparatively more mature in its approach to road infrastructure. While the HAL scheme requires major works to the M25, assessment indicates that the HWL scheme would also have a considerable impact on the M25.

“We know we must provide as much clarity and certainty for communities affected by expansion at Heathrow as soon as possible. While HAL’s scheme requires more land, it would require the acquisition of fewer residential properties around the airport than HWL’s scheme.

“The runway length proposed by HAL – up to 3.5km – is considered to be advantageous in terms of providing greater resilience and potential futureproofing for next-generation aircraft when compared with the 2.8km runway proposed by HWL.

“The government therefore considers that overall, the HAL scheme provides the greatest likelihood of meeting our ambition for a decision on development consent application within this Parliament. This scheme will now inform the ongoing ANPS review. Any scheme identified in an amended ANPS will still need detailed consideration (including matters such as runway length, layout and supporting infrastructure) in any development consent order sought under planning legislation.”

HAL’s expansion proposal have been costed at £33bn – £21bn for the runway (including £1.5bn for moving the M25) plus £12bn for associated terminal infrastructure. Heathrow also plans to invest £15bn into the existing airport to modernise and upgrade current facilities – works that are independent of a third runway and will go ahead regardless of a planning decision for expansion.

A Heathrow Airport statement said: “The government’s announcement is a positive step, but we need further clarity on planning and frameworks from government and our regulator. Once this is confirmed, we are ready to start investing billions of pounds in our supply chain across the country. ​ It has never been more important or urgent to expand Heathrow, the UK’s hub airport; it is time to clear the way for take-off.”

How will they move the M25? Here's how

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk