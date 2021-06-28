Government backs Nottinghamshire road scheme

Work on site is expected to start in 2023 on a series of six junction improvements along the A614 and A6097 between Ollerton and East Bridgford, subject to the completion of statutory processes.

The Department of Transport has approved the allocation of £24m for the scheme, which is being led by Via East Midlands, Nottinghamshire County Council’s wholly owned highways company.

The next key milestone for the project is the planning application, which is expected to be submitted to the planning authority this summer.

The road improvements will support the construction of 1,330 new homes by boosting access to development sites, including the Thoresby Colliery development.

The package of measures within the scheme includes six junction improvements along the A614 and A6097:

Ollerton Roundabout – the intersection of the A614 / A616 / A6075 roundabout

Mickledale Lane junction – the A614 / Mickledale Lane crossroads

White Post roundabout – the A614 / Mansfield Road roundabout

Warren Hill junction – the A614 / A6097 priority junction

Lowdham Roundabout – the A6097 / A612 Nottingham Road / Southwell Road roundabout, and

Kirk Hill junction – the A6097 / Kirk Hill crossroads.

