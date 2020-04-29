Grafton begins reopening next week

The majority of Grafton’s UK distribution branches and manufacturing plants were closed on 24th March 2020 and the distribution business in Ireland was significantly scaled down on 28th March 2020.

Since then, the UK distribution business has been trading at just 10% of normal volumes from the provision of materials for emergency supplies and essential projects.

Grafton said today that from 4th May many of its branches will “return to more extended operations and will gradually expand their offering over the coming days and weeks”. Leyland SDM continues to operate most of its branches in central London on a collection basis.

Grafton is availing of job retention scheme arrangements for almost 9,000 employees in the UK and Ireland out of a total workforce of 11,000 in the two countries.

As previously reported, the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) has published Branch Operating Guidelines for the safe operation of builders’ merchants during Covid-19 restrictions.

