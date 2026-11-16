Grafton on track, despite GB weaknesses

Salvador Escoda recently opened its 100th store in Sants, Barcelona

The update covers four months this autumn, from 1 July to 31 October. In the period, average daily revenue change in Ireland, including the Republic and Northern Ireland, was 6.5%, up from 3.4% in the six months to 30 June.

In Great Britain, revenue change remained challenging, falling to -5.2% from -5.1%. A brighter picture was seen in Northern Europe, where revenue growth was up from 0.8% in the summer six months, to 1.4% in the four months from 1 July, and in Iberia, where growth hit 7.4%, up from 6.6%.

Overall, the group reported revenue growth of 2% for the period covered in the update, up from 0.6% in the six months prior. The group said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of increasing energy costs.

The group says it was buouyed by its position and scale in its home market in Ireland, with all businesses delivering average daily like-for-like revenue growth, with trading momentum accelerating in the update period. The company said that the integration of offsite timber frame business Cygnum was progressing well, and supported aims to expand in higher growth markets.

In Great Britain, which represented 16% of the Ggroup’s first half segmental operating profit before central activities, the weak market conditions seen in the first half continued as anticipated. Declining revenue reflected ongoing weakness in construction activity and subdued demand.

Selco Builders Warehouse launched “Sharp Prices” and “TradeREWARDS” in August, initiatives designed to further strengthen Selco’s market proposition for trade customers. At the same time, additional steps are being taken to further improve productivity and efficiency at store level, the company said, in the face of continuing weakness in end market conditions.

The company said it saw modest improvements in both Finland and the Netherlands. In Iberia, HVAC specialist Salvador Escoda, acquired in 2024, saw revenue growth reach 7.4% in the four months of autumn. Mercaluz, which Grafton agreed to acquire this March, contributed to a pro-forma revenue growth of 9%.