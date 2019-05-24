Graham gets the go-ahead for Little Hadham bypass

The £40m project has been given the go-ahead after the Department for Transport signed off on its £27.4m contribution yesterday.

The 4km single carriageway bypass to the north of Little Hadham is expected to provide traffic relief for the village centre and improve traffic flow between Bishop’s Stortford and the A10.

Hertfordshire County Council has worked with the Environment Agency to include flood defences in the scheme. As part of the planned bypass, new road embankments along the River Ash and Albury Tributary will reduce flood risk to the village.

Graham was selected as preferred contractor for the scheme in February. Completion is expected in autumn 2020.

Hertfordshire County Council director of environment and infrastructure Mark Kemp said: “The A120 is a vital transport link in the county, so this is a hugely positive step as it’s important that investment is made to improve it. The bypass, and flood alleviation scheme, will help to support the growth we’re expecting in Hertfordshire over the next decade or so while improving quality of life in the Little Hadham area.”

Adam Wood, Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s head of infrastructure and regeneration, added: “The A120 is a vital east-west link in Hertfordshire’s already congested road network. This bypass will improve the quality of life for residents in the village and significantly reduce journey times along the route. It is vital when we are faced with such unprecedented growth that we put in the right infrastructure now to support our places, people and businesses.”