Graham lands £13m Chelmsford relief road

Graham recently completed the £32m A138 Chelmer Viaduct scheme in the Chelmsford

Countryside Zest, the developer of the Beaulieu Park housing estate in Chelmsford, has awarded Graham a design and build contract for the Chelmsford East Beaulieu radial distributor road (Phase 3) project.

The works in Chelmsford, Essex, comprise of a new viaduct over the Great Eastern railway and A12 and carriageway works linking into the Boreham Interchange.

The scheme, which is being directed by Countryside Zest in partnership with Highways England, is subject to a single-phase procurement process, although the works will be split into two phases.

Countryside Zest is a joint venture of Countryside and L&Q.

The first, a £1.4m stage one pre-construction services appointment, will focus on design development to secure technical approval from the relevant authorities, including Highways England and Network Rail. Design work is under way and is expected to be completed in 2020.

Stage two is construction, with an estimated value of £11.8m.

“This contract award is a tremendous result for us and it once again underlines our combined approach and reputation for excellence in both the highways and rail sectors,” said Leo Martin, Graham’s managing director for civil engineering.

“The first phase of this contract requires a fully-coordinated design methodology that meets the approval and standards of Highways England and Network Rail. We have enjoyed long-term relationships with both organisations and fully understand their technical requirements.

“I’m confident that our existing knowledge and design expertise will not only meet, but exceed, their expectations, which will ensure a seamless transition to stage two and the beginning of the construction works.