Graham lands £40m Harlow junction

The scheme

Graham’s contract is to build a new M11 junction 7A at Harlow, between junctions 7 and 8. It will also build a link road, connecting the motorway with Gilden Way, east of Harlow, and a new east-west link through the town.

The project is jointly funded through Highways England, the Department for Transport, Essex County Council and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Graham will widen the existing B183, create an additional lane heading westbound and provide two lanes to the existing London Road Roundabout that links to the A414.

This will be supported by the conversion of the existing Church Gate Roundabout on the B183 into a ‘hamburger’ style arrangement with traffic lights installed and the existing local road network connected via the creation of a new Campions Roundabout.

The project follows last year’s advance works in Gilden Way, which saw existing utilities diverted, enabling the main works to be undertaken.

Graham will now begin the detailed design work with its design partner Aecom ahead of beginning full construction.

Construction is expected to start on Gilden Way/Sheering Road in late spring 2020, with works on the motorway junction and link road likely to start in summer/autumn 2020.

The new junction is planned to open in 2022.

