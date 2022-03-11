Graham team lands Meadowbank housing

The Edinburgh Meadowbank Group (EDMB), which is made up of Graham, Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development has been appointed by the City of Edinburgh Council to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration housing development.

EDMB’s appointment was formally approved by the council’s finance and resources committee.

Meadowbank is intended to become one of ‘greenest neighbourhoods’, by incorporating low-car, low-carbon infrastructure and energy-efficient homes.

EDMB, with EMA Architects, will progress design and pre-construction works by early 2023 ahead of the start of construction work on the site, which is adjacent to the new Meadowbank Sports Centre off London Road.

Approximately 600 new mixed-tenure homes for sale and rent will be built, at least 35% of which are designed to be affordable. A number will be fully wheelchair adapted.

In partnership with the council, EDMB has also committed to realising a range of community benefits including seven new apprenticeship positions, 14 new job opportunities and a donation of up to £100,000 to support the important work of local community groups.

Graham Investment Projects managing director John McDonald said: “Graham and the partners of the EDMB Group are delighted to have been named as the City of Edinburgh Council’s development partner to help transform this area of the city. Our vision for the project is to create a ‘sustainable community’ in every sense. We are focused on working collaboratively with the Council and local community to create a vibrant, safe and sustainable new neighbourhood where people are proud to live, work and socialise. We have prioritised quality place-making within our proposals and have developed intelligent solutions that will respond to climate change and help to address fuel poverty through low carbon, energy efficient systems.”

Miller Homes regional operations director Neil Gaffney said: “Miller Homes is proud to be a part of the EDMB Group, and we are excited about bringing our proven record of exemplary house building and customer service excellence to the Meadowbank development. The ambitious project will help to meet the needs of local people and the community of the Meadowbank area of the city, and we look forward to creating high quality homes for families of all sizes.”

Panacea Property Development managing director Gareth Riddell said: “Panacea has built an enviable portfolio of residential sites across the UK, and we believe that we can add real value to this major development scheme in Meadowbank. The ambition of the EDMB Group is to develop a sustainable community that is renowned for high quality homes, public realm and amenities which maximise the health and wellbeing of the residents.”

Councillor Rob Munn, finance and resource convener, added: “Strong and extensive scrutiny has gone into this procurement process to get us to this point. We’ve discussed this at committee today and agree that we have a pre-development partner in place that shares our vision while also offering us best value. We now want to deliver more affordable housing and space for retail businesses, while we hope to provide a much-needed GP surgery to benefit everyone within the local community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk