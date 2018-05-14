Graham opens Liverpool office

Contractor John Graham has opened an office in Liverpool on the back of new business in the city.

Liverpool now becomes Graham’s 16th office around the UIK.

Recent contract awards in Liverpool includes a 383-bed build to rent (BTR) development on the waterfront, a new Liverpool FC shop at Anfield Stadium, a £100m biomass terminal at the Port of Liverpool and a hard facilities management contract with Liverpool John Moores University.

The contractor previously worked in Liverpool out of its Manchester office.

Gary Hughes, construction regional director, said: “Graham has been working on projects in Liverpool for a number of years now, so establishing a permanent presence in the city was a natural step for the business – particularly as we have just started work on the 16-storey Strand Street BTR project.

“This strengthens our delivery capability and coverage across Merseyside and ensures that we can continue to support Graham’s client base within the region. We have also been speaking with Liverpool City Council to identify how Graham can support the long-term regeneration of the region.”