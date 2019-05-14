Graham picked for 32-storey Vancouver tower

The 1090 West Pender Street project comprises an office development over 32 storeys, providing 533,000 sq ft of leasable office space plus lobby, retail, several large patios, a green roof, amenity areas and a six-levels of underground parking. The building is designed to achieve an overall LEED Gold standard.

Graham is responsible for the core and shell construction, with the interior finishing and fit-out of the leasable spaces being completed by contractors working directly for each respective tenant.

The site has an existing 12-storey office and adjacent seven-level car park, which are currently being demolished under a separate agreement that is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019.

Construction will then begin, with an overall duration of 37 months and an anticipated substantial completion date of February 2023.