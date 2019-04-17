Graham scoops £25m eastern highways package

The Highways England OD East Packages P&Q comprise 84 individual maintenance and improvement work programmes including surfacing, drainage, signage, bridge projects and concrete road repairs across the Eastern region on roads including the A1, A11, A14, M11, M1, A5, A12, A120 and A47.

The packages will be delivered with design teams from Aecom and Mott MacDonald/Sweco supporting the works.

Graham regional director Rob Cook said: “We have worked with Highways England on its collaborative delivery framework since 2017, and have delivered many successful improvements to Britain’s roads during this period.

“The mobilisation of the P&Q packages represents the next steps in our ongoing relationship with Highways England and as part of their customer focus strategy we will be supporting and engaging with the local community throughout the programme of works, with several initiatives currently planned for rollout.”

In 2017 Graham delivered two work packages on the framework covering the A47, A11, A1 and A12 roads. That £19m contract consisted of safety improvements, surfacing, structures and technology schemes extending from Peterborough to Norwich, through to Lowestoft via Great Yarmouth.