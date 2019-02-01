Graham starts Liverpool highways work

Graham starts work with pavement widening on Victoria Street

Liverpool city centre connectivity (LCCC) scheme is designed to improve the pedestrian experience by re-engineering major routes from the city’s commercial district through to the city’s retail and student districts.

Liverpool City Council has instructed Graham to take on the first package of works, beginning on Victoria Street, running from North John Street to the Queensway Tunnel. Work here includes widening pavements and removing bus layovers as well as tree planting and new public realm features. This phase is expected to complete in November.

The remaining elements of this first package include: improvements for pedestrians on Tithebarn Street and Moorfields; a new city centre bus hub on Old Haymarket (subject to planning application); and improvement works to Brownlow Hill to support the city council’s masterplan for the Knowledge Quarter Gateway. These works will run from April to October.

Councillor James Noakes, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “The phenomenal growth of Liverpool city centre over the past two decades has created many new challenges and new opportunities. With a growing residential population, a huge rise in visitors and major developments now taking shape, how we navigate around the city centre needs a radical rethink in key locations and some major improvements.

"This new connectivity scheme addresses many of our current and future needs to improve the city centre welcome and provide an experience befitting a world class city.

"The beginning of phase one at Victoria Street signals a new chapter for how we use our city centre, which when fully completed will open up some exciting opportunities in our public realm and will redefine how everyone from residents, workers, shoppers, students and tourists can enjoy exploring and discovering this amazing city."

Later packages of the LCCC scheme will see a remodelling of Lime Street, with a new event space, and The Strand, as well as the introduction of new bridges across Canning Dock to the city’s museums.