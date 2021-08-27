Graham starts work on Liverpool tower block

This image of the development going up at 30-36 Pall Mall in Liverpool is from architect Falconer Chester Hall

The Pall Mall Press development will have 336 apartments with a mix of studio, one, and two bedrooms.

The 282,617 sq ft development is designed by architect Falconer Chester Hall to complement its surroundings, with a concrete frame and brick façade with punch windows.

Anwyl Construction Company originally owned the project and secured planning permission for the £60m scheme back in 2017. It was then taken over by PRS developer Ridgeback in February 2021, which brought in Graham as contractor.

Ecological features include green roofs, recycled rainwater, solar panels and – inside – using naturally light to minimise the need for electric lighting. Alongside the residential apartments, there will be retail space and a private garden terrace.

Graham regional director Peter Reavey said: “Pall Mall Press is a positive addition to the city of Liverpool that will deliver much-needed PRS housing. Located in a vibrant location, we hope that the scheme will pave the way for similar development locally.”

He added: “It’s a beautiful scheme and we can’t wait to see how it comes together over the course of the construction programme.”

Completion of the development is expected in October 2023.

