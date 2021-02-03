Graham to build Imperial's School of Public Health

CGI of the School of Public Health

Designed by Allies & Morrison, the new building will provide 58,000 sq ft over nine storeys on Imperial’s new campus in west London.

Graham has a two-year construction programme, with completion expected in spring 2023.

The School of Public Health will occupy the building up to level seven, which will include two floors of teaching space and five floors of offices and meeting rooms for staff. The basement will be for plant, bike storage and changing rooms. At ground floor level there will be shared space with open-plan meeting areas. Graham will fit out all levels of the building (with the exception of the top floor, which is shell and core only).

Rob Joyce, director of Graham’s London office, said: “Imperial’s White City Campus is unprecedented in scale, ambition, and commitment, and we’re excited to bring this latest project forward under one construction programme. Once complete, the SPH will bring together research, education, and community engagement under one roof with accommodation designed to support academia at the highest possible level.”

