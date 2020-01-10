Graham win €9.3m revamp of Irish retail centre

The revamp of Blanchardstown Centre will also enable eight new stores to open upon completion in November 2020.

Graham was appointed to the project by Multi Ireland which manages the centre for Blackstone, the owner since 2016. Over 65 Graham employees and subcontractors will be working on the project.

Upgrades to the centre, which has 16 million shoppers annually, involve replacing and upgrading floor finishes, improving accessibility and using formerly unused space.

The scheme aims to enhance the internal appearance and functioning of the existing mall areas, which cover some me 1,100,000 sq ft of retail space with a further 200,000 sq ft of leisure space. The leisure space is occupied by cinemas, a theatre and arts centre as well as Ireland’s largest public library.

Blanchardstown will continue trading as normal while works are ongoing.

Graham contracts director Neill Gillespie said:

“The Graham team are pleased that Multi Ireland has trusted us to be their delivery partner for this project. Given our recent experience in shopping centre refurbishments of this scale we are confident we have the right team to overcome the challenges this type of project bring and successfully deliver a project everyone will be proud of, handing over a modernised shopping and leisure environment that will benefit both the tenants and visitors of Blanchardstown Centre.”

The contract for Blanchardstown follows on from Graham’s newest retail agreement with Primark to revamp four of its UK stores in a £25m deal.

Gillespie added: “We will be bringing Blanchardstown into the new generation of retail and conclude with a space that provides a more streamlined, modern shopping experience.

“This will include new floors at level one and two, replacement of bulkheads and shopfronts and revised signage as well as the replacement of internal suspended ceilings at level one. There will also be alterations made to the central mall area with travellators replaced with escalators and two lifts, the removal of a water feature and the addition of a children’s play area.

“To deliver this project over 52 weeks we will work alongside Lafferty architects and project managers, KSN surveyors, Arup and Ethos Engineering to ensure work is delivered on time and with the expertise needed to reimagine a retail environment as we know it.”

When complete Blanchardstown, which counts Dunnes Stores, M&S, Debenhams and Penny’s among its anchor tenants will welcome JD Sports, Aldi and other retailers to the centre.

