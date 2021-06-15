Graham wins £13m Bermondsey student scheme

Bermondsey Spa Gardens is designed by Maber

Graham is building the Bermondsey Spa Gardens development for Student Urban Living Bermondsey.

The building will be framed around a reinforced concrete structure with a mixture of brickwork, particle cement board cladding and curtain walling.

Designed by architect Maber, the development will have 185 beds across six storeys, Amenities include a gym, a bike rack, a rooftop terrace and a courtyard.

Completion is expected in June 2022.

Graham regional director Rob Joyce said: “Southwark is home to six of London’s universities and requires high-quality accommodation to support its growing and diverse student population. This a strong scheme that puts the student experience at its heart, giving them independence in a professionally managed environment that allows them to thrive, learn, and socialise.”

