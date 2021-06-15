  1. Instagram
Tue June 15 2021

  3. Graham wins £13m Bermondsey student scheme

14 hours John Graham Construction has started work on a £13m student accommodation block in, Southwark.

Bermondsey Spa Gardens is designed by Maber
Bermondsey Spa Gardens is designed by Maber

Graham is building the Bermondsey Spa Gardens development for Student Urban Living Bermondsey.

The building will be framed around a reinforced concrete structure with a mixture of brickwork, particle cement board cladding and curtain walling.

Designed by architect Maber, the development will have 185 beds across six storeys, Amenities include a gym, a bike rack, a rooftop terrace and a courtyard.

Completion is expected in June 2022.

Graham regional director Rob Joyce said: “Southwark is home to six of London’s universities and requires high-quality accommodation to support its growing and diverse student population. This a strong scheme that puts the student experience at its heart, giving them independence in a professionally managed environment that allows them to thrive, learn, and socialise.”

