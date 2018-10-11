Graham wins £22m Dounreay contract

a drum inside a Dounreay waste facility

The project will see an existing above-ground store used for intermediate-level waste extended to house further processed and packaged waste as part of the site’s clean-up. Passively safe containers will be kept in long-term storage within the facility in accordance with Scottish government policy.

Work is expected to begin this month and take about three years to complete. The new project will be the latest in a series of facilities built to safely manage legacy waste at the Caithness plant. Two disposal vaults for low-level waste have already been constructed adjacent to the site by the same contractor.

The overall decommissioning is being delivered by Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL) a company owned by Cavendish Dounreay Partnership, on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Construction director David Hubbard said: “This contract represents an important step in the long-term management of the site’s waste. It is just one of several contracts being awarded to ensure we continue to reduce hazards and make progress towards the site’s interim end state. The next few years will see us construct several new facilities to support the programme as well as starting to demolish a number of redundant structures.”

About 100 people are expected to work on the project. Graham has also committed to a series of community development initiatives, such as work placements and the recruitment of trainee positions, as part of Dounreay’s requirement for its supply chain partners to consider how they can support the region’s socio-economic agenda. Graham plans to work with local training suppliers to develop its workforce involved in the project, including supporting some to achieve qualifications at NVQ level 2 and above.

“This is an important project on behalf of Dounreay and will support the continued transformation of the nuclear site into a safe, secure area,” said Leo Martin, Graham managing director – civil engineering.