Graham wins 25-year Northern Ireland FM contract

The 25-year contract is for planned and reactive maintenance, lifecycle management and grounds maintenance services at the Primary & Community Care Centre in Lisburn. Graham will assume responsibility for FM services in 2021.

The centre will integrate primary and community care, accommodate eight GP practices and offer a wide range of facilities for outpatient and diagnostic services across a range of specialties. It will replace an existing health centre in the city.

“The plans are extremely impressive, and the integrated nature of the services will bring tangible benefits to the people of Lisburn and the wider region,” said Martin Gillespie, Graham operations director – facilities management. “We are proud to play our part in this long-term partnership and look forward to beginning our works programme in 2021.”