Wed November 10 2021

  3. Graham wins £36m Sheffield PRS contract

21 hours John Graham Construction has been appointed main contractor for a £36m build-to-rent project in Sheffield.

Graham will build the final phase of the Well Meadow regeneration project in Sheffield on behalf of Panacea Property Development.

The private rented sector (PRS) scheme and will provide 284 studio, one, and two bedroom apartments across two residential buildings in the Well Meadow Conservation Area in Sheffield City Centre.  The scheme is funded by Grainger, a stock market listed landlord, which will operate the properties.

Work has now started on site and completion is expected by summer 2023.

Graham previously worked for Panacea Property Development on the £57m Copper House build-to-rent development in Liverpool, which it completed in February 2021

