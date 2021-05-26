Graham wins £45m Nine Elms technical college

The new college, designed by Architecture PLB

First phase of the London South Bank Technical College is a 10-storey building for students to study science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths.

This 10,000 sqm STEAM building is expected to open in 2022/23. Other blocks will open in following years to house faculties of health science and business.

It is being billed as the UK’s first purpose-built comprehensive technical college for a generation.

Designed by Architecture PLB, the building has a façade of brick work and curtain walling at lower levels with a distinctive pleated metal cladding on the upper stories.

Internally, the ground and first floor will accommodate a two-storey section containing the main entrance and informal learning space, café and workshops for construction skills training. The eight upper stories will sit on a narrower teaching floor plate. A feature of the design is the ‘digital spine,’ a series of double heighted spaces that stack above one another, starting with the reception area and higher up in the building where there will be room to support informal and collaborative learning.

Graham regional director Rob Joyce said: “This state-of-the-art project reflects a huge commitment to investing in London’s education infrastructure and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with Lambeth College in bringing this latest phase of development forward.”

Graham got the contract via the Pagabo Major Works framework.

South Bank College executive principal Fiona Morey said: “London South Bank Technical College will offer life-changing opportunities for South Londoners who want to learn new skills in engineering, technology, science, dentistry, maths and creative digital . The new technical college will give students state-of-the-art facilities to learn, develop and build successful careers.”

London South Bank Technical College is part of the LSBU Group, a partnership of secondary, further and higher education institutions in London. LSBU Group was created in 2019 after London South Bank University oversaw the first merger of its kind between a university and college.

Stakeholders mark ground breaking

