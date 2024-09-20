Graham wins £46m Belfast PBSA scheme

Groundworks have begun

The £46m building, on Dublin Road in Belfast, will provide accommodation for 459 Queen’s University students.

It is set to be the first ultra-low emission multi-occupancy building in Belfast city centre.

The 16-storey building will have a concrete frame with brick and glazed facades and incorporate mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR) units and air source heat pumps to meet the requirements of Passivhaus certification.

The purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) will have a mix of cluster apartments and studio unit, along with communal spaces, group dining areas, a post room, laundry, staff offices and welfare facilities.

Gary Holmes, managing director of Graham’s Building North division, said: “Queen’s University has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing a high-quality, energy-efficient development, and as a business which prioritises sustainable practices, we are pleased to have been appointed as the main contractor.”

