Graham wins £60m Egham High Street development

Images from architect AHMM

Known as Egham Gateway West, the project is being managed by development and placemaking specialist Places for People on behalf of Runnymede Borough Council.

Four buildings designed by architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) combine new retail, leisure, residential and student accommodation use, along with landscaping and public realm upgrades, to create a new gateway to the town centre

The plans include more than 100 new homes, a 100-bed student accommodation block, shops, restaurants and a four-screen cinema at the western end of Egham High Street.

The development will provide a new gateway to the town centre, from Egham Rail Station, Station Road North and Church Road to the south and Grange Road and High Street to the west.

Main building works are set to complete in late summer 2021.

Egham Gateway West is one of several phases of the Runnymede Regeneration Programme – Runnymede Borough Council’s £200m investment and redevelopment initiative which will transform the local area.

The Runnymede Regeneration Programme will see several sites redeveloped across the borough over the next eight to 13 years. This includes the new Egham Orbit leisure centre that opened in February 2019 and the Addlestone One development housing Waitrose, Premier Inn, shops and restaurants.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk