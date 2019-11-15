Graham wins Poynton bypass

Poynton traffic

The planned new road is a 3km-long single carriageway, connecting with the A555 Junction at Chester Road to the north and the A523 London Road to the south.

The project is being developed by Cheshire East Council in partnership with Stockport Council. It is part of the South East Manchester Multi Modal Study Scheme that was developed to tackle transport problems on the southeast side of Greater Manchester. Consulting engineer for the scheme is Jacobs.

Graham has only recently completed the £8m Travis Brow Link Road, linking the A6 and the M60 in Stockport town centre.

