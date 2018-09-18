Grainger picks Engie for £61m Newbury scheme

CGI of the Market Street development in Newbury

Grainger is developing 232 new homes for the private rented sector (PRS) in Newbury in partnership with West Berkshire Council and Network Rail.

The 2.2 hectare site is between Newbury railway station and Market Street. Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2018 and complete in 2021.

The scheme will provide a mix of apartments, duplexes and houses alongside 8,780 sq ft of new commercial space to be marketed to local businesses. In addition the scheme will also include improved pedestrian links between the station and Newbury town centre, a new bus station and a new multi-storey car park.

Grainger chief executive Helen Gordon said: “We are pleased to announce this key milestone for our Newbury PRS scheme, which increases our secured investment pipeline to over £800m. This scheme will deliver 232 high quality new homes for rent to Newbury, and it will significantly improve the gateway to Newbury and connection to the railway station and station amenities."