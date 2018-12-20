Granite lands $520m of Californian highway contracts

The contracts are for US$410m Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project and the US$113m Cosumnes Bridge Replacement in Sacramento County.

CM/GC procurement process involves the contractor during the design and planning phases and is seen as offering a lower risk profile for both the contractor and the owner, while increasing the overall value to taxpayers.

“This CM/GC negotiated work aligns perfectly with Granite’s footprint and our portfolio of services,” said Granite president and chief executive officer James Roberts. “Importantly, this type of procurement allows project owners the opportunity to select a contractor based purely on qualifications and the value they can add to the project delivery process.” He added that an increase of CM/GC procurement in California is the result of successful projects and Caltrans delivering on a promise of funding under a senate bill to strengthen the state’s infrastructure.

“These recent CM/GC wins add to a growing roster of best-value projects on which we have focused our procurement efforts, emphasising balanced risk and improving returns in our Transportation segment and across the company,” said Roberts. “We expect to pursue more than $4 billion in CM/GC work in 2019 across the nation, including nearly $1 billion in California alone.”

The Highway 101 project is the final phase of a larger program to increase safety, mobility, and provide congestion relief along US 101 in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The scope includes adding 10.9 miles of high-occupancy vehicle lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

The Cosumnes Bridge replacement project includes the removal and replacement of four bridges over the Cosumnes River and partial realignment of SR 99 southbound.