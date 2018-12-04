Granite picked for $46m footpath and bridge

The multi-use path is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians near Navy Pier and Oak Street Beach.

Construction of third and final phase begins at the southern limits of the second project - also being constructed by Kenny - and extends through existing houses and across the Chicago River alongside the Lake Shore Drive bascule bridge.

The scope of work includes structural and mechanical rehabilitation of the existing bascule bridge, structural and architectural modifications to the houses and the installation of new dolphin structures and micropile deep foundations, as well as bridge painting.