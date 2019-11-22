Grave work for silent digger

Arnold Plant Hire founder Robin Arnold (left), Robert Winter, managing director of JCB Compact Products and Arnold Plant MD Philip Oldham with the new JCB19C-1E and the original JCB 801 that it bought 30 years ago

Arnold Plant’s JCB 19C-1E is ultra-quiet, compared to standard diesel-powered machines, and emits no noxious emissions, making it ideal for this sensitive application, the company says.

The electric mini excavator was supplied by Gunn JCB.

Arnold Plant has a history of jumping onto JCB innovations. In 1989 it became the first customer to take a fleet delivery of the 1.5-tonne JCB 801 excavator. Recently Arnold Plant Hire was able to repurchase serial number 001, which it loans to JCB and is currently on display at the JCB Compact Products factory in Cheadle, Staffordshire.

Arnold Plant managing director Philip Oldham said: “We’ve always embraced new products from JCB. Our founder Robin Arnold purchased 10 of JCB’s first 801 mini excavators and we’ve followed this tradition by investing in one of the first electric mini excavators too.”

He added: “We wanted to offer our client base something different and we are committed to investing in and supporting new technology within our industry. The government has its own targets for zero emissions, so we want to play our part by offering products that help to achieve these goals. We have already converted our vehicle fleet to electric and this new JCB model is a great addition.

“The machine is performing well and early operator feedback is positive. It is highly productive and perfect for work in a cemetery environment as its near silent and fume-free operation means it can even continue to work during burial services on site. We also see great potential for the JCB 19C-1E in night-time and indoor applications going forward.”

Arnold Plant Hire, part of the Westgate Holdings, runs more than 600 machines, of which 90% are JCB models, including excavators, wheeled loading shovels, Loadall telehandlers, Teletruks, site dumpers and 3CX backhoe loaders.

